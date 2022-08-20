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Turpentine And Castor Oil In Capsules Protocol And Demonstration!





In this video, I fully explain and demonstrate the Turpentine and castor oil in capsules protocol that I personally created many years ago.





This is a very extensive easy to understand video that will teach and show you everything you need to know to get started on this protocol which is designed for people who really dislike the taste of Turpentine and/or castor oil.





As you will find out in this video this protocol is also designed for people who have fewer than 3 bowel movements per day but if you are having this amount of bowel movements per day or more then you would want to stick to the Turpentine and sugar protocol.





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