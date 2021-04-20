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How to Make SMACKALICIOUS TASTY Fry Bodi (Trini Style) | Berkeleychefs.com
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60 views • April 20, 2021
Trini Fry Bodi! Mmm! Trini fry bodi is made by using yardlong bean mixed with seasonings! This bodi recipe is smackalicious. I'll also tell you 6 awesome benefits of bodi too. Hope you enjoy!
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►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/trini-fry-bodi
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/shop
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
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