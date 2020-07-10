Social Engineering: A Tocqueville, WE by Zamyatin, Plato & Solzhenitsyn Connection!

In this video, we explore the Outlook of Alexis de Tocqueville on how societies devolve into tyranny and his predictions of a Russian & American clash of ideologies. Then we travel forward into the future to discover the Dystopian society of WE by Yevgeny Zamyatin an exiled Bloshvic. Now traveling to the past we'll then explore one of the oldest documents of social engineering by western minds, Plato's Republic. Finally, we finish with words from the Great Russian Author Alexander Solzhenitsyn, all the while looking at reminders of some of Tocqueville's predictions of the coming political landscape.Please Like, Share & Subscribe if you Enjoyed!If You'd like to make a donation to support the channel:Bitchute Channel: All_Minus_OneLbry.tv Channel: All_Minus_OneBrighteon Channel: AllMinucOneYouTube Channel: All Minus OneDemocracy in America by Alexis de Tocqueville Free PDF:WE by Yevgeny Zamyatin Free PDF:A brief synopsis of Plato's Republic:FAIR USE NOTICEThis video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.