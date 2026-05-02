ANOTHER ONE, THAT PROBABLY HAS THE DOCTORS BAFFLED !!

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The song lyrics seem quite fitting for those that took this bio-weapon vax.
Is your head spinning? Is your heart racing? Is there fire in your veins? Are your bones burning? Is your skin yearning? Cause you're driving me insane.
Are your hands shaking? Are your fists breaking? Are you climbing over walls? Are the times changing? Is the noise fading? Cause I wanna get it out.