Why Were Smokers IMMUNE to covid? Dr. Bryan Ardis

Smokers were IMMUNE to covid?

Dr. Ardis explains the details on how nicotine blocks the spike [venom] proteins.

Nicotine is a natural anti-venom / anti-parasitic.

One primary action of venom [synthetic] is to paralyze the lung [respiratory] function of the victim.

"...How come a respiratory [Lung] virus that is so deadly to so many in the first 4 months of covid...how come smokers are IMMUNE to covid? Nicotine..." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis & Nino Rodriguez

Dr. Ardis does NOT recommend smoking, instead pick up a Rugby Nicotine Patch on Amazon.com or buy Lucy gum or lozenges at NicNac.com

Full Presentation: BREAKING! Exposing The Vaccine Agenda. Cancer & Covid Cure REVEALED In This Podcast!? Ninos Corner. https://rumble.com/v5cvoyd-breaking-exposing-the-vaccine-agenda.-cancer-and-covid-cure-revealed-in-thi.html







