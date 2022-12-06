Rescue of a Frozen Hen

Today we would like to share with you our Little Sweetie. Trying to save her frozen life. Made a little fleece cape/coat for her bald sweet self. Bullying hens are a real thing, keep a close eye on your birds!! Thank you for watching High Desert Homestead!
