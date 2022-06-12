Publish The Federal Reserve Bank PRIVATE Shareholders & The Tyranny Ends Tomorrow!

Re: Bank = 322 (Squares) on it!





What's wrong with these so-called Truthers today..., I think I know what's wrong with (((them))). If you know how it works & real history..., you'll know what to do next.



Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.