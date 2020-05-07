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2nd Plane on 9/11 Closeup: Michael H. slow motion HD. UPLOADED to contrast with PRE-CGI Video linked below
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478 views • May 07, 2020
2nd Plane on 9/11 Closeup: Michael H. slow motion HD
Original upload - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZM44ElmKB8
>>>>>>> Compare with bootleg version: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/401012ca-25be-45dc-97d8-9353f5fd0773
Original upload - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZM44ElmKB8
>>>>>>> Compare with bootleg version: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/401012ca-25be-45dc-97d8-9353f5fd0773
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