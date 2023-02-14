Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Jul 20, 2015] Warping fish-eye lenses and high altitude balloons (1.3K views on YouTube) [cptmang]
41 views
channel image
Rob Skiba
Published Yesterday |

So, as I have continued to test the whole idea that we are on a spinning, heliocentric globe, I've realized how careful we must be when looking at footage shot with fish-eye lenses. From the footage I have been seeing with cameras not using a fish-eye lens, even at above 100,000 feet, the alleged curvature of the earth is not detectable. Still testing...


https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy

Keywords
sciencetechnologycosmologyphotographyastronomygeology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket