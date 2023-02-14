[Jul 20, 2015] Warping fish-eye lenses and high altitude balloons (1.3K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

So, as I have continued to test the whole idea that we are on a spinning, heliocentric globe, I've realized how careful we must be when looking at footage shot with fish-eye lenses. From the footage I have been seeing with cameras not using a fish-eye lens, even at above 100,000 feet, the alleged curvature of the earth is not detectable. Still testing...





https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy