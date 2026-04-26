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Ex-Marine exposes Israeli killings at Gaza aid sites
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413 views • 14 days ago

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Dave McIntosh, a private security contractor who managed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) sites, has blown the whistle on Israeli war crimes at Gaza aid sites, in his first ever sit down interview.

00:00 Gaza whistleblower intro

01:56 Site 4 - IDF shooting at aid seekers

03:43 'The infamous Green Light' - Israel's real Squid Game

06:50 'They want to make a frenzy'

10:08 'Gaza is like an apocalypse'

12:59 'Straight up murder' - Dave accuses Israel of killing Palestinian child

18:55 'Are you complicit?'

The former Royal Marines Commando went to Gaza to help deliver food. What he witnessed was a sadistic ‘field day’ for IDF soldiers, who shot at starving Palestinians desperate for food.

Dave showed Declassified previously unseen videos he filmed while working for the controversial GHF. The videos show a ‘sick’ Red Light, Green Light system, which he says was devised by the Israelis to create a frenzy among the aid seekers.

He also took eye witness statements regarding the killing of a 12-year-old Palestinian boy by Israeli forces at the GHF site in September 2025. The boy was shot by an Israeli sniper in the shoulder and was left untreated for more than 30 minutes. 'You don't survive that,' Dave told us. However, GHF didn't investigate the killing themselves nor follow up with Dave about his report of the killing.

Mirrored - Declassified UK

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Keywords
gaza humanitarian foundationghfdave mcintoshprivate security contractorex royal marine
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