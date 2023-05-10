Hidden Secrets Of Money, Episode 5: The Rise Of Dictators Via Economic Crisis

In this installment, we travel to Berlin and Frankfurt, where we were able to film in the money museum inside the Bundesbank.., one of the world’s largest Central Banks.

This episode serves as an ideal primer for those waking up to the monetary matrix around them, as it clearly shows the history of true money and why it so important to our freedom.

The quality of a society is directly proportional to the quality of its money. Debase a currency for long enough, and you end up with dangerous deficits, debt-driven disasters, and eventually.., delusional dictators. History proves this to be true.