© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bloomberg Brings Elitism & Ego to Super Tuesday
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • March 02, 2020
Bloomberg’s right that the other candidates “ideas make no sense” but his elitism and tone-deaf contempt will be tried for the first time tomorrow on Super Tuesday. The ego of Bloomberg examined (along with his $1B in civil suits over 5 million stop-n-frisks)
Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/dna-force-plus?ims=aeluo&utm_campaign=dnaforcebis&utm_source=textpromo&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=dnaforcebis
Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/dna-force-plus?ims=aeluo&utm_campaign=dnaforcebis&utm_source=textpromo&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=dnaforcebis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.