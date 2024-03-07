Hope and Reality

What is happening at the Yellowstone caldera, and what is the cause of these phenomena? What is the danger of a cascade reaction of climate disasters on the planet? Spiritual development of Personality. What causes the dominance of either primary or secondary consciousness in a human? How does this affect his spiritual development? What are the dangers of suggestion or a command with affirmations in autogenic training? Why should a person not shift responsibility for his spiritual salvation onto someone else? What is the consequence of a false mindset from consciousness that "we should sit, and God will come to us and save us"? Why does consciousness prevent a person from focusing on his inner work on himself and shifts everything to outward actions? Why during climate disasters is the pathological action of primary consciousness often the cause of many people’s deaths?Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

