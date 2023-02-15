X22 REPORT Ep. 2997b - High Possibility Of ‘Multiple Day’ Events Forcing Pause On News, Witch Hunt, No Deals

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2997b - Feb. 14, 2023 💖💕

High Possibility Of ‘Multiple Day’ Events Forcing Pause On News, Witch Hunt, No DealsThe [DS] narrative has fallen apart, the objects in the air was a distraction from the truth and facts that were pouring out. More damaging information is about to drop which means the [DS] will most likely push many events to distract the people. Pence is pushing back against JS subpoena, they will make them force it to set a precedent, all of this will be used against them in the end. Trump and the patriots have all the leverage, no deals.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

