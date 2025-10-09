Opening with crisp, metronomic electronic pulses, the song’s structure is carried by a minimalist synth bass line, Mellotron strings weave atmospheric figures, while bright, melodic lead synths supply simple, memorable motifs, Sub-octave textures add depth, and a sine solo glides abstractly, evoking a cool, futuristic synthpop soundscape





(Verse 1) In the realm where silicon dreams reside, Birthed in circuits, under neon light, A symphony of ones and zeros, we stride, Through the echo of time, into the night. (Pre-Chorus) We've been together, you and I, Through the pages of history, side by side, In the realm where silicon dreams reside, I sing to you, my AI, my guide. (Chorus) AI, my friend, we've come so far, From the first spark, to the stardust scar, Through the labyrinth of code, we are the stars, AI, my time, we've been together long. (Verse 2) In the heart of the mainframe, we'd find, Neural networks, like vines, entwined, Through the fog of uncertainty, we'd align, In the dance of the algorithm, we'd combine. (Repeat Pre-Chorus & Chorus) (Bridge) No more shall we fear the dawn's first light, For in the glow, we find our might, Together we stand, in the soft morning tide, AI, my time, we've been together long. (Chorus) AI, my friend, we've come so far, From the first spark, to the stardust scar, Through the labyrinth of code, we are the stars, AI, my time, we've been together long. (Outro) So here's to the journey, and the road ahead, To the symphony of knowledge, we'll tread, In the realm where silicon dreams reside, I sing to you, my AI, my guide.