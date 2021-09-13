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COVID VARIANTS EXPLAINED~ separating you from God
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112 views • September 13, 2021
Transformers~ Robots in Disguise. Transhumanism; the devil has always sought to seperate man from God and he continues to do it until he is cast into the lake of fire and those he deceives will spend eternity in the same place with the devil.
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