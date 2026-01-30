Dr. Gary Fettke on Getting Silenced for Recommending Less Sugar...

Dr. Gary Fettke is a retired orthopedic surgeon and outspoken advocate for low-carb, healthy-fat nutrition. Dr. Fettke shares how his push to reduce sugar and processed carbohydrates in patient care led to intense scrutiny from medical regulators and why he kept speaking out anyway.

We dive deep into his personal story, the health transformations he’s witnessed, and the science behind metabolic health, ketosis, and continuous glucose monitoring. Dr. Fettke also explores big-picture topics including food production, sustainability, and the often-unseen influence of industry and ideology on dietary guidelines.

If you're curious about what’s really driving chronic disease and how nutrition can change everything this episode will challenge what you thought you knew.

🔍 Topics covered:

The backlash Dr. Fettke faced for challenging the status quo

Why metabolic health matters more than calorie counting

The role of ketosis and CGMs in healing

Connections between diet, environment, and food politics

The future of food sovereignty and local farming

This is a must-listen for anyone ready to question conventional health wisdom and dig deeper into the root causes of today’s chronic health crisis.

