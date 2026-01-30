Dr. Gary Fettke on Getting Silenced for Recommending Less Sugar...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Gary Fettke is a retired orthopedic surgeon and outspoken advocate for low-carb, healthy-fat nutrition. Dr. Fettke shares how his push to reduce sugar and processed carbohydrates in patient care led to intense scrutiny from medical regulators and why he kept speaking out anyway.
We dive deep into his personal story, the health transformations he’s witnessed, and the science behind metabolic health, ketosis, and continuous glucose monitoring. Dr. Fettke also explores big-picture topics including food production, sustainability, and the often-unseen influence of industry and ideology on dietary guidelines.
If you're curious about what’s really driving chronic disease and how nutrition can change everything this episode will challenge what you thought you knew.
🔍 Topics covered:
The backlash Dr. Fettke faced for challenging the status quo
Why metabolic health matters more than calorie counting
The role of ketosis and CGMs in healing
Connections between diet, environment, and food politics
The future of food sovereignty and local farming
This is a must-listen for anyone ready to question conventional health wisdom and dig deeper into the root causes of today’s chronic health crisis.
