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Patriot Resistance: Save America
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181 views • January 28, 2021
WATCH ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vdcudz-patriot-resistance-save-america.html
One thing you can do to save America is to remove your kids from public school indoctrination centers that turn them into good, little comrades.
*** The United States of America is a “Corporation” - DEBUNKED
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2021/01/the-united-states-of-america-is.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
One thing you can do to save America is to remove your kids from public school indoctrination centers that turn them into good, little comrades.
*** The United States of America is a “Corporation” - DEBUNKED
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2021/01/the-united-states-of-america-is.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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