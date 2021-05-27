© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Frederic Leroy: Hostile Takeover of Food Production - Ice Age Farmer Broadcast
Follow
2
Share
Report
212 views • May 27, 2021
In this special Ice Age Farmer broadcast, Christian is joined by Dr. Frédéric Leroy, a professor in the field of food science & biotechnology at Vrije Universiteit, to detail what can only be described as an attempted hostile takeover of all human food production. Dr. Leroy outlines with studied precision the UN Food Systems Summit: the agenda to end traditional farming and ranching, the players involved (and the revolving door between big multinational food companies, think tanks/foundations, and policymakers), the movement's genesis in new age "Gaia" worship, and much, much more.
Dr. Frédéric Leroy
https://twitter.com/fleroy1974
https://aleph-2020.blogspot.com/
https://scholar.google.be/citations?u...
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/05/...
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
__
LINKS:
BEEFGATE: Watch this video to see just how far Harvard and Yale professors will go in order to censor studies demonstrating that beef is perfectly healthy.
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/01/...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
Dr. Frédéric Leroy
https://twitter.com/fleroy1974
https://aleph-2020.blogspot.com/
https://scholar.google.be/citations?u...
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/05/...
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
__
LINKS:
BEEFGATE: Watch this video to see just how far Harvard and Yale professors will go in order to censor studies demonstrating that beef is perfectly healthy.
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/01/...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.