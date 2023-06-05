Hydrogen Water Helps Heal the Gut and Stimulate Proper Cell Function - Dr. Paul Barattiero

Dr. Paul Barattiero is a true visionary committed to making a worldwide positive impact on people's health. Paul founded Echo Technologies because he was concerned about the health of his wife, who suffered from horribly painful menstrual cycles. He developed a form of hydrogen-enriched water, which delivers antioxidants that heal the gut and stimulate proper cell function. Paul shares that approximately 97 percent of today’s population has gut damage, so most people can’t produce hydrogen within their bodies normally or naturally. He also describes the damaging effects of hydroxyl radicals, and how his technology combats that damage. Hydrogen counters inflammation and oxidative stress, which can normalize irregular menstrual cycles and even soothe gluten and dairy sensitivities.







TAKEAWAYS





Hydroxyl radicals are produced from the byproducts of processing what we put into our body





Hydrogen boosts mitochondria function within the body, resulting in better use of oxygen in the blood





If you heal your gut, you will want more fiber and fat because hydrogen is created in the gut





Every sip of Echo hydrogen water boosts energy levels, reduces inflammation, and provides mental clarity and focus







