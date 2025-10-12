Alex Jones Full Show 12/10/25 w/ Viktor Bout

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MUST-WATCH WEDNESDAY FULL SHOW: Zelensky Has Responded To Trump Calling Him A Dictator By Promising To Hold Elections, But There's A Major Catch- Only If NATO Occupies Ukraine- Which Is Why Russia Invaded To Begin With! Highly Respected Russian Geopolitical Expert Viktor Bout Breaks Down The Devastating Facts Surrounding The Russia-Ukraine War, And Exposes Why The Globalists May Attempt To Assassinate President Trump To Thwart His Peace Deal Efforts! PLUS, Elon Musk & Alex Jones Raise The Alarm On Plummeting Birth Rates In The Face Of Globalist Attacks On The West, Encouraging Members Of Team Humanity To Help Save The Species! — 12/10/25