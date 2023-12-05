Australian Mystic Urgent Need For Repentance Requested By Our Lord Jesus! Big Changes Will Happen!

Mother and Refuge of the End Times
Dec 4, 2023
Urgent Need For Repentance Requested By Our Lord Jesus Christ!
In the afternoon, while I was praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet, our Lord Jesus appeared and said, “I Am calling all of humanity to repentance and conversion, but so few hear Me and respond to My call.”
Originally Posted By:
Valentina-SydneySeer.com.au
🙏 Please support our Gofundme mission with Fr. Francis to build a Marian Sactuary in Ghana: https://gofund.me/5a7bc13a
📖NEW CHILDREN'S CATHOLIC BOOK: Apparitions of Holy Mother Mary: Five Heavenly Calls to Children!
US LINK: https://amz.run/6sFD
Australia: https://amzn.asia/d/jkxngYf
MUSIC: Childhood by Scott Buckley | www.scottbuckley.com.au
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
Creative Commons CC BY 4.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0
📖End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW
🌟 For Australian devotees
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-end-times-spiritual-warfare-mother-refuge/1143070315?ean=9780645665215
📖 Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B15MG9PQ/ref=cm_sw_r_awdo_J8S5FVKD1BTDE38SVB2R
🌟FREE DELIVERY WORLDWIDE !
https://www.bookdepository.com/Pieta-Apocalyse-Ron-Ray/9780645665208?ref=grid-view
🌟Australian devotees, get your paperback here - free delivery:
https://www.booktopia.com.au/pieta-of-the-apocalyse-ron-ray/book/9780645665208.html
🔔 Join this channel to get access to perks :
/ @motherandrefuge
✝️ Visit Our Website
https://motherandrefuge.com/
💜 Please consider supporting this channel through a donation. Donations will go towards basic channel infrastructure, faster internet access, improving video editing tools, paying for professional editing and voiceovers, and other supports.
❤️PayPal Donation Link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=K5RKZW8KVYLK2¤cy_code=USD
⛪ Join our Rumble channel:
https://rumble.com/user/MotherandRefuge
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Adc6DSyFsz8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.