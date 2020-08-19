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Anti lockdown protest held in Manchester
The Prisoner
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36 views • August 19, 2020
‘I'm a nurse and I gave up my registration in January since finding out what's really happening in this world’. Protesters gathered in Manchester on Saturday to protest against #coronavirus restrictions.

Save Our Rights UK
💥💥This Weeks Events💥💥

Wed 19th Aug
🔹London🔹
1.30pm
Westminster Magistrates Court
To support those being prosecuted for protesting during lockdown
https://facebook.com/events/s/fight-for-freedom-peaceful-pro/290245992270744/?ti=icl

Sat 22nd Aug

🔹Glasgow Green Protest HQ🔹
12noon
Glasgow Green near Nelsons Column
https://facebook.com/events/s/glasgow-green-protest-hq/349688182719256/?ti=icl

🔹Edinburgh Resistance🔹
12noon
The Meadows
https://facebook.com/events/s/edinburgh-resistance/585271459021018/?ti=icl

🔹Liverpool🔹
1pm
St Georges Hall
Hosted by Save Our Children
https://facebook.com/events/s/freedom-for-the-children-save-/600484117570153/

🔹Nottingham UK United for Freedom🔹
1pm
City Council House
https://facebook.com/events/s/nottingham-uk-united-for-freed/299428828045088/?ti=icl

🔹Brighton Save Our Rights Rally and Street Activism🔹
1.30pm
Peace Statue Hove
https://facebook.com/events/s/brighton-save-our-rights-ralle/582592409097693/?ti=icl

🔹Manchester Freedom Rally🔹
2pm
St Peters Sq
https://facebook.com/events/s/manchester-freedom-rally/3495944723772964/?ti=icl

🔹Newcastle UK United for Freedom🔹
2pm
Greys monument
https://facebook.com/events/s/newcastle-uk-united-for-freedo/1161726660877708/?ti=icl

🔹Belfast Save Our Rights🔹
2pm
Botanic Gardens
https://facebook.com/events/s/belfast-save-our-rights/428559988052098/?ti=icl

🔹Plymouth Save Our Rights🔹
2.30pm
Armarda Memorial, Plymouth Hoe
https://facebook.com/events/s/plymouth-save-our-rights/947818422358406/?ti=icl

Sun 23rd Aug

🔹Leeds Freenation Event🔹
2pm
Hyde Park
https://facebook.com/events/s/leeds-freenation-event/306311320573406/?ti=icl

Video mirrored fromhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KgCumWD1Bck
RT UK YT Channel
Keywords
ukprotestsmanchesteranti lockdownsave our rights uk
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