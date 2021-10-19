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A Shocking Teaching!
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90 views • October 19, 2021
Are face masks and quarantining to help prevent the spread of infection taught in the Bible? In this short video, you will see the teaching from the Bible about it.
Click here to watch a longer video titled, "Would Jesus Take the Vaccine?": https://bit.ly/3lWeG4C
Click here to watch a longer video titled, "Would Jesus Take the Vaccine?": https://bit.ly/3lWeG4C
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