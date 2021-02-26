© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Column News - 26th February 2021 (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
198 views • February 26, 2021
UK Column News - 26th February 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/QCZTNVZjef0
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
If you would like to support us, you can do so here: https://www.ukcolumn.org/community
00:19 - No Mask No School And The Environment Doesn't Matter Anymore
Sources:
***********
Telegraph Article: - https://bit.ly/3ksdinQ
Plastic In Oceans Education: - https://education.plasticoceans.uk/
Miscro-Plastics Academic Article: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32563114/
Ocean Mask Pollution Article: - https://oceansasia.org/covid-19-facemasks/
Mask Inhalation Paper: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33065479/
UoE Article: - https://www.ed.ac.uk/news/all-news/nanofibres-220812
PS Article: - https://bit.ly/3pVM61R
08:06 - Vaccine Passport Anyone?
Sources:
***********
21stCentruryWire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/02/24/bait-switch-nhs-tracking-covid-app-to-be-used-for-new-vaccine-passport/
21stCentuyryWire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/02/25/uk-and-greece-collude-to-push-new-vaccine-passport-on-holiday-travelers/
ITV Report: - https://bit.ly/2ZVek24
FT Article: - https://archive.is/eMB9P
23:57 - Tony Blair Global Leader
Sources:
***********
Telegraph Article: - https://cutt.ly/BlIW7Rr
26:04 - MHRA ADR Yellow Cards
Sources:
***********
UK Gov ADR Reports: - https://cutt.ly/OlIHPSh
ONS Excess Mortality: - https://bit.ly/2O0Vynw
CH UK Article: - https://bit.ly/3qTCWnQ
33:35 - Vaccine Hesitancy Seems Quite Significant Doesn't It?
Sources:
************
EuroNews Article: - https://bit.ly/3stvjEV
36:05 - No Jab No Healthcare?
Sources:
************
Andy Richards Tweet: - https://twitter.com/Andrew20061976/status/1365248825825386496
38:56 - A BBC Masterclass In Government Propaganda
Sources:
***********
BBC Article: - https://cutt.ly/MlIReHb
Nature Article: - https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-00396-2
46:55 - Multi Disciplinary Scientific Advice On How To Terrify Irish People
Sources:
***********
ISAG: - https://www.isagcovid19.org/
GRIPT Article: - https://bit.ly/3sHZj0f
Saul Alynski's Rules For Radicals: - https://bit.ly/3dNL6ua
50:46 - Unqualified Scientific Advisers
Sources:
************
21CenturyWire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/02/25/imperial-folly-neil-ferguson-has-no-qualification-in-biological-sciences/
LS Article: - https://lockdownsceptics.org/code-review-of-fergusons-model/
56:23 -
Sources:
************
ScienceMag Article: - https://bit.ly/3qSnE2J
SARS-CoV-2 Paper: - https://bit.ly/3bJxFJ8
01:00:33 The Joint Development Foundation Coalition Uses AI To Prove The Truth
Sources:
***********
Joint Development Foundation: - https://www.jointdevelopment.org/
Content Authenticity Initiative: - https://contentauthenticity.org/
Project Origin: - https://www.originproject.info/
01:02:03 - Weaponsing Transhumanism Fantasy
Sources:
**********
NR Article: - https://archive.is/1fQ1o
01:06:28 - Different Topic Same Language
Sources:
***********
Sir James Bevan Statement: - https://archive.is/Bshlj
Wired Article: - https://archive.is/xRBgE
Bjorn Lomberg Presentation: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otsJno55J0g&;t=0s
21stCenturyWire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/02/24/deutsche-bank-admits-eu-will-need-eco-dictatorship-to-implement-green-new-deal-climate-change/
01:12:00 - Jo Biden Gets The War Going Again.
Sources:
***********
AP Article: - https://bit.ly/2NGzxKN
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/QCZTNVZjef0
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
If you would like to support us, you can do so here: https://www.ukcolumn.org/community
00:19 - No Mask No School And The Environment Doesn't Matter Anymore
Sources:
***********
Telegraph Article: - https://bit.ly/3ksdinQ
Plastic In Oceans Education: - https://education.plasticoceans.uk/
Miscro-Plastics Academic Article: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32563114/
Ocean Mask Pollution Article: - https://oceansasia.org/covid-19-facemasks/
Mask Inhalation Paper: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33065479/
UoE Article: - https://www.ed.ac.uk/news/all-news/nanofibres-220812
PS Article: - https://bit.ly/3pVM61R
08:06 - Vaccine Passport Anyone?
Sources:
***********
21stCentruryWire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/02/24/bait-switch-nhs-tracking-covid-app-to-be-used-for-new-vaccine-passport/
21stCentuyryWire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/02/25/uk-and-greece-collude-to-push-new-vaccine-passport-on-holiday-travelers/
ITV Report: - https://bit.ly/2ZVek24
FT Article: - https://archive.is/eMB9P
23:57 - Tony Blair Global Leader
Sources:
***********
Telegraph Article: - https://cutt.ly/BlIW7Rr
26:04 - MHRA ADR Yellow Cards
Sources:
***********
UK Gov ADR Reports: - https://cutt.ly/OlIHPSh
ONS Excess Mortality: - https://bit.ly/2O0Vynw
CH UK Article: - https://bit.ly/3qTCWnQ
33:35 - Vaccine Hesitancy Seems Quite Significant Doesn't It?
Sources:
************
EuroNews Article: - https://bit.ly/3stvjEV
36:05 - No Jab No Healthcare?
Sources:
************
Andy Richards Tweet: - https://twitter.com/Andrew20061976/status/1365248825825386496
38:56 - A BBC Masterclass In Government Propaganda
Sources:
***********
BBC Article: - https://cutt.ly/MlIReHb
Nature Article: - https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-00396-2
46:55 - Multi Disciplinary Scientific Advice On How To Terrify Irish People
Sources:
***********
ISAG: - https://www.isagcovid19.org/
GRIPT Article: - https://bit.ly/3sHZj0f
Saul Alynski's Rules For Radicals: - https://bit.ly/3dNL6ua
50:46 - Unqualified Scientific Advisers
Sources:
************
21CenturyWire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/02/25/imperial-folly-neil-ferguson-has-no-qualification-in-biological-sciences/
LS Article: - https://lockdownsceptics.org/code-review-of-fergusons-model/
56:23 -
Sources:
************
ScienceMag Article: - https://bit.ly/3qSnE2J
SARS-CoV-2 Paper: - https://bit.ly/3bJxFJ8
01:00:33 The Joint Development Foundation Coalition Uses AI To Prove The Truth
Sources:
***********
Joint Development Foundation: - https://www.jointdevelopment.org/
Content Authenticity Initiative: - https://contentauthenticity.org/
Project Origin: - https://www.originproject.info/
01:02:03 - Weaponsing Transhumanism Fantasy
Sources:
**********
NR Article: - https://archive.is/1fQ1o
01:06:28 - Different Topic Same Language
Sources:
***********
Sir James Bevan Statement: - https://archive.is/Bshlj
Wired Article: - https://archive.is/xRBgE
Bjorn Lomberg Presentation: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otsJno55J0g&;t=0s
21stCenturyWire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/02/24/deutsche-bank-admits-eu-will-need-eco-dictatorship-to-implement-green-new-deal-climate-change/
01:12:00 - Jo Biden Gets The War Going Again.
Sources:
***********
AP Article: - https://bit.ly/2NGzxKN
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.