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UK Column News - 26th February 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 26th February 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/QCZTNVZjef0

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

If you would like to support us, you can do so here: https://www.ukcolumn.org/community


00:19​ - No Mask No School And The Environment Doesn't Matter Anymore

Sources:
***********

Telegraph Article: - https://bit.ly/3ksdinQ

Plastic In Oceans Education: - https://education.plasticoceans.uk/

Miscro-Plastics Academic Article: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32563114/

Ocean Mask Pollution Article: - https://oceansasia.org/covid-19-facemasks/

Mask Inhalation Paper: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33065479/

UoE Article: - https://www.ed.ac.uk/news/all-news/nanofibres-220812

PS Article: - https://bit.ly/3pVM61R




08:06​ - Vaccine Passport Anyone?

Sources:
***********

21stCentruryWire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/02/24/bait-switch-nhs-tracking-covid-app-to-be-used-for-new-vaccine-passport/

21stCentuyryWire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/02/25/uk-and-greece-collude-to-push-new-vaccine-passport-on-holiday-travelers/

ITV Report: - https://bit.ly/2ZVek24

FT Article: - https://archive.is/eMB9P





23:57​ - Tony Blair Global Leader

Sources:
***********

Telegraph Article: - https://cutt.ly/BlIW7Rr




26:04​ - MHRA ADR Yellow Cards

Sources:
***********

UK Gov ADR Reports: - https://cutt.ly/OlIHPSh

ONS Excess Mortality: - https://bit.ly/2O0Vynw

CH UK Article: - https://bit.ly/3qTCWnQ




33:35​ - Vaccine Hesitancy Seems Quite Significant Doesn't It?

Sources:
************

EuroNews Article: - https://bit.ly/3stvjEV



36:05​ - No Jab No Healthcare?

Sources:
************

Andy Richards Tweet: - https://twitter.com/Andrew20061976/status/1365248825825386496




38:56​ - A BBC Masterclass In Government Propaganda

Sources:
***********

BBC Article: - https://cutt.ly/MlIReHb

Nature Article: - https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-00396-2




46:55​ - Multi Disciplinary Scientific Advice On How To Terrify Irish People

Sources:
***********

ISAG: - https://www.isagcovid19.org/

GRIPT Article: - https://bit.ly/3sHZj0f

Saul Alynski's Rules For Radicals: - https://bit.ly/3dNL6ua




50:46​ - Unqualified Scientific Advisers

Sources:
************

21CenturyWire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/02/25/imperial-folly-neil-ferguson-has-no-qualification-in-biological-sciences/

LS Article: - https://lockdownsceptics.org/code-review-of-fergusons-model/



56:23​ -

Sources:
************

ScienceMag Article: - https://bit.ly/3qSnE2J

SARS-CoV-2 Paper: - https://bit.ly/3bJxFJ8



01:00:33​ The Joint Development Foundation Coalition Uses AI To Prove The Truth

Sources:
***********

Joint Development Foundation: - https://www.jointdevelopment.org/

Content Authenticity Initiative: - https://contentauthenticity.org/

Project Origin: - https://www.originproject.info/




01:02:03​ - Weaponsing Transhumanism Fantasy

Sources:
**********

NR Article: - https://archive.is/1fQ1o





01:06:28​ - Different Topic Same Language

Sources:
***********

Sir James Bevan Statement: - https://archive.is/Bshlj

Wired Article: - https://archive.is/xRBgE

Bjorn Lomberg Presentation: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otsJno55J0g&;t=0s

21stCenturyWire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/02/24/deutsche-bank-admits-eu-will-need-eco-dictatorship-to-implement-green-new-deal-climate-change/




01:12:00​ - Jo Biden Gets The War Going Again.

Sources:
***********

AP Article: - https://bit.ly/2NGzxKN
Keywords
scarevaccinepropagandaplasticharmpollutionmaskslockdowncoronavirusvaccine passportcompulsionunqualified
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