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Rule of Law - Bill of Peace 2020 - Why it's Imperative
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74 views • November 19, 2019
A petition for the rule of law that had already gone unanswered by the W.Va. Legislature, Governor, State Attorney General and State Supreme Court was taken to the Randolph County Commission. After five presentations beginning on 3/3/16 and ending on 7/7/16, nothing was done by the Commissioners and nothing was covered by the local newspaper. But we didn't stop there and now everyone has a decision to make. Continue being yoked to a fictional corporation construct or opting into a Free Will contract and thereby acknowledging the Creator as the final authority and supreme law giver is now available. What will be your choice? www.hudok.info
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