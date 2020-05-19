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Plandemic - swedish sub
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1211 views • May 19, 2020
Filmmaker Mikki Willis interview Dr Judy Mikovits about her work as virolog detecting HIV-AIDS connection and later on the conspiracy led to corona -virus development in lab and vaccin patent from the same source. Translated inte o Swedish and subtitled.
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