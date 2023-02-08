Measuring the RF Field of a 5G Router, Plus How to Protect Yourself!

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Today we are going to learn something pretty important. I got this EMF meter to discover the best ways to protect my family, home and office from these harmful frequencies.
1) Disable WIFI and use an ethernet cable.
2) Check out the Iron Mesh Idea!
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