Measuring the RF Field of a 5G Router, Plus How to Protect Yourself!
391 views
channel image
The Winners Broadcast
Published 17 hours ago |

Today we are going to learn something pretty important. I got this EMF meter to discover the best ways to protect my family, home and office from these harmful frequencies. 

1) Disable WIFI and use an ethernet cable.

2) Check out the Iron Mesh Idea! 

Get on my email list and listen to and subscribe to my podcast @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com


 


Keywords
cell towersradiationempelectromagnetic pulseradiation protection5g towersradio frequenciesrf field

