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Best Nitric Oxide Protocol - Top 7 Hacks
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343 views • October 08, 2021
1. Exercise
2. Nose breathing
3. Sun exposure = Vitamin D
4. Sauna
5. Eat foods containing nitrates: e.g. arugula, beets, lettuce, rhubarb, swiss chard, bok choy, beet greens, spring greens. CoQ10 :) Garlic contains Nitric Oxide Synthase. Cocoa flavonols. Vitamin C from fruits. L-citrulline from watermelons.
6. Avoid mouthwash because it depletes oral microbiome = good bacteria in our mouths, to counter it, take oral antibiotic
7. Supplement with "Cardio Miracle" @ https://uc.cardiomiracle.com (do your own research first!)
2. Nose breathing
3. Sun exposure = Vitamin D
4. Sauna
5. Eat foods containing nitrates: e.g. arugula, beets, lettuce, rhubarb, swiss chard, bok choy, beet greens, spring greens. CoQ10 :) Garlic contains Nitric Oxide Synthase. Cocoa flavonols. Vitamin C from fruits. L-citrulline from watermelons.
6. Avoid mouthwash because it depletes oral microbiome = good bacteria in our mouths, to counter it, take oral antibiotic
7. Supplement with "Cardio Miracle" @ https://uc.cardiomiracle.com (do your own research first!)
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