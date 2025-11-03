BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Marxism’s Creep into the Democrat Party: A Century of Subversion Through Progressivism
UndergroundUSA
37 views • 24 hours ago

Marxism’s slow march through the American Left didn’t happen overnight—it was a century-long infiltration disguised as “progress.” From Woodrow Wilson’s “progressive” regulations to Lyndon Johnson’s welfare state, each Democrat administration built layers of dependency and centralized power that echo Marx’s dream of economic equality through state control. Bill Clinton refined it with corporate socialism, Barack Obama cloaked it in moral rhetoric, and Joe Biden made it policy with Bidenomics—massive spending, debt forgiveness, and the weaponization of “equity.” The result? Cultural division, economic decay, and government supremacy. As Marxist ideas openly drive campaigns like Zohran Mamdani’s DSA-backed run in New York, America stands at a crossroads: surrender to collectivism—or fight back for freedom and the individual.


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/marxisms-creep-into-the-democrat

trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokecultural marxismneomarxismdeep state agendaamerican declinetrump revolutionliberty restorationmarxism exposedprogressive deceptiondemocrat socialismfreedom vs collectivismbidenomics crisis
