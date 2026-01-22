How to stop Google from reading and scanning your emails and attactments.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Googles Gemini AI smart features can read all your messages, attached documents, and more, because you gave them access to it. In this video I show you how to find and turn these settings off.
I also give you some options and alternatives for web services that avoid google products altogether.
The links mentioned in this video can be found below:
https://linktr.ee/xGREATRESISTx
See you on the next one.
Questions? Leave a comment below