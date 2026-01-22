BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to stop Google from reading and scanning your emails and attactments.
Integritydesign
Integritydesign
5 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • 1 day ago

Googles Gemini AI smart features can read all your messages, attached documents, and more, because you gave them access to it. In this video I show you how to find and turn these settings off.


I also give you some options and alternatives for web services that avoid google products altogether.


The links mentioned in this video can be found below:


https://linktr.ee/xGREATRESISTx


See you on the next one.


Questions? Leave a comment below

Keywords
spyingbig techpersonal informationprivacygoogleaiemailsearch enginegoogle alternativesthe great resistgoogle gemini
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FDA recalls hundreds of products due to unsanitary conditions at Minnesota distribution center

FDA recalls hundreds of products due to unsanitary conditions at Minnesota distribution center

Laura Harris
Severe solar storm strikes Earth, disrupting satellites and triggering aurora spectacle

Severe solar storm strikes Earth, disrupting satellites and triggering aurora spectacle

Kevin Hughes
Loving-kindness meditation: A simple practice for inner peace and social connection

Loving-kindness meditation: A simple practice for inner peace and social connection

Patrick Lewis
Study finds small daily lifestyle changes can add years to life and health

Study finds small daily lifestyle changes can add years to life and health

Laura Harris
Seaweed Salvation: How Marine Extracts Offer Powerful Natural Protection Against Liver Damage from Contaminated Food

Seaweed Salvation: How Marine Extracts Offer Powerful Natural Protection Against Liver Damage from Contaminated Food

Mike Adams
The sky’s the limit: A century of weather modification faces federal scrutiny

The sky’s the limit: A century of weather modification faces federal scrutiny

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy