Fledgling dove in the bamboo while I hand water nearby MVI_5804

Part of my garden is a permaculture. Part is replanted annually, often in large pots. My reticulation failed, so I hand-water now. I enjoy the sunshine and fresh air in my back garden, the insects, the birds, the weeds, the flowers, the bamboo, the madeira vine, the cactus, the cats, the slugs, the snails, the caterpillars, and much else besides. My Aloe vera plants need repotting and dividing, and extra watering is to be done given the hot weather arriving.

