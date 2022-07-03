NO at NATO - Madrid, Marches Against NATO Expansionism & Imperialism while the NATO Summit is in the Spanish Capital. - 070322.

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Madrid, marches against NATO expansionism and Imperialism while the NATO summit is carried on in the Spanish Capital.
◾️European MP Miguel Urban (Trotskist) member of politcal party Podemos criticized NATO, meanwhile members of his same party who are part of the Spanish government of coalition supply weapons to Ukraine, more exactly they supplied anti tank weapons that were handed to Azov Battalion.