AA_IB_516_Surviving_Mental_Gymnastics

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Tonight I’ll delve into the groupthink, normalcy bias, and cognitive dissonance destroying America. We will also get into the usual suspect news stories of America’s latest war mongering exploits for Israel.
#Iran #Israel #Ayatollah #War #Fear #Trump #Epstein #JeffreyEpstein #Trafficking #Death #Children #BrianMcGinnis #TimSheehy #Sports #NBA #HealthCare #NWO #Vaccines #AnomicAge #JohnAge
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