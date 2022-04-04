Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry - English, April 3, 2022

Full Text:

Units of Donetsk People's Republic troops, continuing their offensive, are fighting near Novobakhmutivka and Troitskoe.



▫️The retreating units of the Ukrainian 25th Airborne Brigade suffered heavy losses near Novoselovka as a result of an artillery strike. More than 40 personnel and 7 units of equipment were destroyed.



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation strike at the assets of the military infrastructure of Ukraine.



💥High-precision air-based missiles have destroyed large fuel depots in Kostantinovka, Nikolaev region and Slavuta, Rovno region, as well as in Ternopol. These facilities were used to supply fuel for Ukrainian troops in Nikolaev and Donetsk directions.



💥The strike on Balovnoe airfield, on the outskirts of Nikolaev, destroyed an aircraft park and fuel storage facility.



💥The strike on Vasylkov military airfield in Kiev Region has knocked out the Airborne Warning and Control Centre and Air Defence of the Ukrainian Air Force.



✈️💥During the day, operational-tactical and army aviation hit 42 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 3 anti-aircraft missile launchers, including 1 Buk-M1 and 2 Osa-AKM, 1 artillery battery, 2 multiple rocket launchers, 2 field depots of missile-artillery weapons and ammunition, as well as 8 strong points and areas of concentration of Ukrainian weapons and military equipment.



💥Russian Air Defence means shot down 3 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the air near Krasnogorka and Grabovskoe.



📊In total, 386 unmanned aerial vehicles, 224 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,918 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 209 multiple launch rocket systems, 814 field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,789 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.