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BASES at the International UFO Congress 2008 Back room interviews Richard Dolan - Larry Hunter - Stan Pawlek - Dick French
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28 views • January 27, 2022
Richard Dolan, Larry Hunter, Stan Pawlek and Dick French give unique interviews, (some before they were owned by the CIA(4th Reich)), at the International UFO Congress, in Laughlin, extreme south of Nevada in 2008.
The IUFOC has been going since 1992, and for 20 plus years Bob Brown's family ran the unique show with Lectures and the brilliant Film Festival, co founded by the late Wendelle Stevens.
Reloaded from the original avi file in 1998.
This is what I call a Backroom interview, out of the lights and the hub-bub, with key speakers or just people passing by, such as Dick French, who had so much insight into Blue Book, he was part of it.
Reloaded as YouTube deleted 25 years of work in 2021
The IUFOC has been going since 1992, and for 20 plus years Bob Brown's family ran the unique show with Lectures and the brilliant Film Festival, co founded by the late Wendelle Stevens.
Reloaded from the original avi file in 1998.
This is what I call a Backroom interview, out of the lights and the hub-bub, with key speakers or just people passing by, such as Dick French, who had so much insight into Blue Book, he was part of it.
Reloaded as YouTube deleted 25 years of work in 2021
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