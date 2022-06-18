Weakest Christians will accept the mark of the beast

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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, June 18, 2022.



The weakest Christians will accept or receive the mark of the Vatican beast of SUNday rest and WORSHIP since they believe they are rich and need of nothing but in fact, spiritually-speaking, they are poor, blind and naked...and Christ will spew them out of His mouth as per Revelation 3:14-21.



Since they want to keep their lifestyle of riches by spending money on themselves rather than spending money in propagating the Lord’s end-time Work or to help their fellow man, they will be tried and be rejected by Christ since they do not wear the white raiment of Christ’s salvation and righteousness which points to Isaiah 61:10.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/







For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].