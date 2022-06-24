Versacarry Compound Custom IWB Holster // My IWB thoughts are changing?

I am starting to warm up to IWB carry and Versacarry is the holster that is making that happen. The Versacarry Compound Custom IWB has exceeded my expectations on a holster in about every way and has set the bar high for all other holsters.

#holster #iwb #edc @The Rogue Banshee @Versacarry Holsters

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Video Index:

0:00 Intro

0:45 Fit, Finish and Features

1:48 Holster in action

3:06 Re-holstering

3:47 Final thoughts

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