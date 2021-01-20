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TAK - Vi Står Sammen!
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20 views • January 20, 2021
Frihedsbevægelsens Fællesråd (FBF):
Høringssvar:
╰ https://www.fbf.one/hoeringssvar
Malue's video omkring sammenskudsgildet:
╰ https://www.fbf.one/sammenskudsgilde
FBF Facebook:
╰ http://bit.ly/3oSCFR9
FBF værdier
╰ http://bit.ly/3qszBeP
Sverige - Antal dødsfald i Sverige fra 2011 til 2021
╰ https://www.statista.com/statistics/525353/sweden-number-of-deaths/
------------------------------------
Støt Mig:
╰ http://www.martinmdiversen.dk/stot/
Rens dit drikke vand med denne vand destillering maskine:
╰ http://bit.ly/3oqn4YD
Browse sikkert på internettet med denne VPN:
╰ http://bit.ly/3bjDMp8
Høringssvar:
╰ https://www.fbf.one/hoeringssvar
Malue's video omkring sammenskudsgildet:
╰ https://www.fbf.one/sammenskudsgilde
FBF Facebook:
╰ http://bit.ly/3oSCFR9
FBF værdier
╰ http://bit.ly/3qszBeP
Sverige - Antal dødsfald i Sverige fra 2011 til 2021
╰ https://www.statista.com/statistics/525353/sweden-number-of-deaths/
------------------------------------
Støt Mig:
╰ http://www.martinmdiversen.dk/stot/
Rens dit drikke vand med denne vand destillering maskine:
╰ http://bit.ly/3oqn4YD
Browse sikkert på internettet med denne VPN:
╰ http://bit.ly/3bjDMp8
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