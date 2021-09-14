© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TruNews - 9/14/21*
Follow
6
Share
Report
90 views • September 14, 2021
Sep 14, 2021
"MARXIST MILLEY BETRAYED PRESIDENT TRUMP BY TWICE SECRETLY CALLING CHINESE COMMUNISTS"
Courtesy of Trunews
Today on TruNews, General Mark ‘Marxist’ Milley is featured in a new expose by Bob Woodward, detailing how the Joint Chiefs Chairman had two separate phone conversations, assuring the Chinese that they would be given a heads up in the event of any attack by President Trump. The silence from politicians both left and right to this treason is deafening.
Rick shares information of a schedule of wars that the Chinese have planned between now and the 2050s. Is the leadership of Russian, President Putin and his staff, undergoing a biological attack through COVID?
In our final segment, Kerry Kinsey joins us as we provide an update on the ‘Corona Crazy’ happening, and how the response is being used to usher the global population into the Beast system foretold in Revelation.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/14/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/marxist-milley-betrayed-president-trump-by-twice-secretly-calling-chinese-communists
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
*mirror
"MARXIST MILLEY BETRAYED PRESIDENT TRUMP BY TWICE SECRETLY CALLING CHINESE COMMUNISTS"
Courtesy of Trunews
Today on TruNews, General Mark ‘Marxist’ Milley is featured in a new expose by Bob Woodward, detailing how the Joint Chiefs Chairman had two separate phone conversations, assuring the Chinese that they would be given a heads up in the event of any attack by President Trump. The silence from politicians both left and right to this treason is deafening.
Rick shares information of a schedule of wars that the Chinese have planned between now and the 2050s. Is the leadership of Russian, President Putin and his staff, undergoing a biological attack through COVID?
In our final segment, Kerry Kinsey joins us as we provide an update on the ‘Corona Crazy’ happening, and how the response is being used to usher the global population into the Beast system foretold in Revelation.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/14/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/marxist-milley-betrayed-president-trump-by-twice-secretly-calling-chinese-communists
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
*mirror
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.