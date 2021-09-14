TruNews - 9/14/21*

Sep 14, 2021"MARXIST MILLEY BETRAYED PRESIDENT TRUMP BY TWICE SECRETLY CALLING CHINESE COMMUNISTS"Courtesy of TrunewsToday on TruNews, General Mark ‘Marxist’ Milley is featured in a new expose by Bob Woodward, detailing how the Joint Chiefs Chairman had two separate phone conversations, assuring the Chinese that they would be given a heads up in the event of any attack by President Trump. The silence from politicians both left and right to this treason is deafening.Rick shares information of a schedule of wars that the Chinese have planned between now and the 2050s. Is the leadership of Russian, President Putin and his staff, undergoing a biological attack through COVID?In our final segment, Kerry Kinsey joins us as we provide an update on the ‘Corona Crazy’ happening, and how the response is being used to usher the global population into the Beast system foretold in Revelation.Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/14/21)🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday*mirror