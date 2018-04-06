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6/04/18 #QGUN #BACKYARDBRAWL Vet's Occupy Pedo-Camp in Tucson, AZ: R-child, HRC Connect #1776WorldWide
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48 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
6/04/18 The Darkness into Light posting by Q yesterday could not be more accurate. There IS a Perfect #STORM occurring and all of the spiders are being caught in their own webs of destruction!
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CRYPTO donation links below:
WE ARE FREE!! We Are Not Consenting! We, the People, SAY NO!
With our WILL, our Prayers, or INTENT and our REMOVAL OF CONSENT!
To show your support to the organization, made up of ex-Navy Seals and others who have exposed the child-trafficking operation in Southern AZ:
https://www.vets4childrescue.org
A blog with more links will be posted soon!
To email Kelly Townsend, the House Majority Whip Rep from AZ who has come out to support the Vet's investigation into #BACKYARDBRAWL:
https://www.azleg.gov/emailazleg/?legislatorId=1745
Thanks to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! Your comments, positivity, engagement, news tips, PRAYERS and donations are all incredibly appreciated!! YOU ARE FREE!
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
6/04/18 The Darkness into Light posting by Q yesterday could not be more accurate. There IS a Perfect #STORM occurring and all of the spiders are being caught in their own webs of destruction!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
WE ARE FREE!! We Are Not Consenting! We, the People, SAY NO!
With our WILL, our Prayers, or INTENT and our REMOVAL OF CONSENT!
To show your support to the organization, made up of ex-Navy Seals and others who have exposed the child-trafficking operation in Southern AZ:
https://www.vets4childrescue.org
A blog with more links will be posted soon!
To email Kelly Townsend, the House Majority Whip Rep from AZ who has come out to support the Vet's investigation into #BACKYARDBRAWL:
https://www.azleg.gov/emailazleg/?legislatorId=1745
Thanks to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! Your comments, positivity, engagement, news tips, PRAYERS and donations are all incredibly appreciated!! YOU ARE FREE!
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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