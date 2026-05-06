What’s For Dinner? A Big Giant Ball Of Gray Meat

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…. it looks kind of, gamey… what kind of meat is it? Unknown, huh? I see. Give me two please… I’m hungry, and I’m gay, so this is just fabulous…. absolutely fabulous. Do you have any large sausages, by chance, or cucumbers, maybe? No? What about gerbils? Lol, I’m only teasing, silly, gerbils are so 1990’s. Now, if you have any baby bunnies, do tell. I’m a God damn sick gross mother fucker, huh? Well thank you for noticing, mr potty mouth, I do try.