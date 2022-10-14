California's INSANITY makes prices higher for US ALL

Glenn Beck





Oct 11, 2022 Glenn has an idea: Perhaps the rest of the 49 United States should begin completely ignoring California from here on out. Why? In this clip, Glenn shares two stories that prove California’s INSANITY has gone TOO FAR. Because soon California's crazy policies could affect prices for ALL OF US, whether you live there or not. And Glenn is sick and tired of this: ‘If you want to do that in your state, do that in your state,’ he says. ‘[But] I don't have to be dragged along with it.’





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2zlX1zf41nE