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The Agenda. Destroy the Temple-46-and souls of men. Spiritual War Manifest..! Florida Maryland 666 46.
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271 views • January 21, 2021
This is a confirmation of the massive on going ritual. The baton of the destruction America has been passed but Trumps part isn't over. It's not just taking down the USA, but the world. The PRIMARY purpose is to rob people of their salvation, their souls! To con you into giving over your free will and destroy your temple, making it unredeemable, unreconcilable to God. The armor of God is NO JOKE..! Put it on in faith that He will carry you through ALL things. Psalm 23! The grace and peace of Jesus Christ be with you all!
http://www.yourdestinationnow.com/202...
https://www.baltimoresun.com/coronavi...
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/he...
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://vid.me/ManyFish
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
http://www.yourdestinationnow.com/202...
https://www.baltimoresun.com/coronavi...
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/he...
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://vid.me/ManyFish
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
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