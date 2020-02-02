The Mystery of Babylon Part 1

Genesis Chapter 11: 1 And the whole earth was of one language, and of one speech.

2 And it came to pass, as they journeyed from the east, that they found a plain in the land of Shinar; and they dwelt there.



3 And they said one to another, Go to, let us make brick, and burn them throughly. And they had brick for stone, and slime had they for morter.



4 And they said, Go to, let us build us a city and a tower, whose top may reach unto heaven; and let us make us a name, lest we be scattered abroad upon the face of the whole earth.



5 And the LORD came down to see the city and the tower, which the children of men builded.



6 And the LORD said, Behold, the people is one, and they have all one language; and this they begin to do: and now nothing will be restrained from them, which they have imagined to do.



7 Go to, let us go down, and there confound their language, that they may not understand one another's speech.



8 So the LORD scattered them abroad from thence upon the face of all the earth: and they left off to build the city.



9 Therefore is the name of it called Babel; because the LORD did there confound the language of all the earth: and from thence did the LORD scatter them abroad upon the face of all the earth.