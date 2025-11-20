Sarai/Sarah Mother of Nations: Faith, Promise, and the God Who Sees

Join host David Paxton, along with JD Williams, for this week’s comprehensive Bible study as they explore the extraordinary life and legacy of Sarai, later called Sarah, one of the most foundational women in Scripture.

Together, your hosts trace Sarah’s journey from the ancient cities of Mesopotamia to the unfolding of God’s covenant in the promised land, revealing the depth, faith, and prophetic purpose woven throughout her story.

In this deeply insightful study, David and JD examine Sarah’s early life, her steadfast loyalty to Abraham, and the emotional weight of her long struggle with barrenness. They break down the tension surrounding Hagar and Ishmael, the lessons that arise from human attempts to fulfill divine promises, and the miraculous fulfillment of God’s covenant when Sarah conceives Isaac in her old age—demonstrating that nothing is too hard for the Lord.

This episode brings forward Sarah’s legacy as the mother of nations, a woman whose life reflects God’s faithfulness even when circumstances seem impossible. Paxton and Williams guide listeners through the Scriptures with clarity and purpose, encouraging every believer to trust God’s timing, remain steadfast in faith, and recognize that God sees every challenge and fulfills every promise He has spoken.

A rich, powerful, and encouraging Bible study for every believer seeking to go deeper into God’s Word and understand Sarah’s prophetic role in redemptive history.

For more information, or to support our Ministry, please visit https://www.lastchristian.net/