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Covid Vaccine Victims 1.0
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171 views • April 17, 2021
Real reports from victims of the Covid-19 vaccines. Friends, relatives and the victims themselves share reports of their disturbing reactions, hours, days and weeks after receiving a vaccine. Some have suffered pain and some have died. The experts generally claim the reactions are not related to the vaccines and insist the benefit outweighs the potential harm. What do you think?
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