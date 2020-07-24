© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Man-Child Bride Prophecy: The Revealing of God's Plan, Part 7
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • July 24, 2020
God is raising up new leadership, a Man-Child Ministry, which is The First Fruits of Jesus!
Revelation 12 shows us that this Man-Child is born at the beginning of the Tribulation period and that the Man-Child leads the woman (called out Chruch/Ekklesia) through the wilderness.
Their ministry will be to call out a spotlessly pure bride from the church. The Bride will then be used to bring the rest of the true body of Christ into His image, some 30 fold, some 60 fold, and some 100 fold!
Get ready to be challenged. It's a feast for a King....and a Queen.
Listen as David Eells teaches this wonderful revelation from the scriptures about who this perfect Bride of Christ is! History will repeat in these end times, and God will have a perfected bride!
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
▼▼WATCH ▼▼
PART ONE: https://youtu.be/p3skClFtifI
PART TWO: https://youtu.be/fOWzuyEa-6A
PART THREE: https://youtu.be/GDkpGrX4wOs
PART FOUR: https://youtu.be/Xd9hEp6k8aM
PART FIVE: https://youtu.be/Z4nlLdZHSoQ
PART SIX: https://youtu.be/Fl7zZ4WQFTk
PART EIGHT: https://youtu.be/6VH1W3ocqeQ
PART NINE: https://youtu.be/udHtOZ-fJMw
PART TEN: https://youtu.be/MOJR45gpon4
PART ELEVEN: https://youtu.be/waI1DN9rzLc
PART TWELVE: https://youtu.be/_6wjXOUfJ3g
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MAN CHILD AND BRIDE - 12 Part Series
Revelation 12 shows us that this Man-Child is born at the beginning of the Tribulation period and that the Man-Child leads the woman (called out Chruch/Ekklesia) through the wilderness.
Their ministry will be to call out a spotlessly pure bride from the church. The Bride will then be used to bring the rest of the true body of Christ into His image, some 30 fold, some 60 fold, and some 100 fold!
Get ready to be challenged. It's a feast for a King....and a Queen.
Listen as David Eells teaches this wonderful revelation from the scriptures about who this perfect Bride of Christ is! History will repeat in these end times, and God will have a perfected bride!
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
▼▼WATCH ▼▼
PART ONE: https://youtu.be/p3skClFtifI
PART TWO: https://youtu.be/fOWzuyEa-6A
PART THREE: https://youtu.be/GDkpGrX4wOs
PART FOUR: https://youtu.be/Xd9hEp6k8aM
PART FIVE: https://youtu.be/Z4nlLdZHSoQ
PART SIX: https://youtu.be/Fl7zZ4WQFTk
PART EIGHT: https://youtu.be/6VH1W3ocqeQ
PART NINE: https://youtu.be/udHtOZ-fJMw
PART TEN: https://youtu.be/MOJR45gpon4
PART ELEVEN: https://youtu.be/waI1DN9rzLc
PART TWELVE: https://youtu.be/_6wjXOUfJ3g
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MAN CHILD AND BRIDE - 12 Part Series
Keywords
jesusfaithend time prophecybook of estherdavid eells unleavened breaddavid eellsubmdavid eells sermonsdavid eells youtubedavid eells booksubm david eellsmanchild bride prophecymanchild bride david eellsman-child bride biblerevelation 12 meaningesther end timeendtime bride of christthe dragon in revelationthe woman in revelationswho is the manchild in revelationswho is the dragon in the book of revelationmanchild explained
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.