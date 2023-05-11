1965 Pharma-Publication Hegemony vs Iodide Therapy

Please see video embedded in this page: https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/iodide-therapy-vs-1965-pharma-hegemony
1. 1965 Pharma-Publication Hegemony
2. Iodide Therapy
3. Changing the publication model changed the practice of medicine toward drugs, statistical significance, and "relative effectiveness" and against nutrition, clinical significance, and "absolute effectiveness"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.