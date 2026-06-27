© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Boston Tea Party Story You Were Never Taught
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 2 days ago
Everyone knows the Boston Tea Party story:
"Taxation without representation."
But what if there was another layer?
In 1773, the Tea Act granted the British East India Company special advantages in the colonial tea trade. Overnight, merchants who had legally traded competing tea found themselves on the wrong side of the law.
The tea didn't change.
Demand didn't change.
Only the legal status of the traders changed.
In this clip, we explore:
• The East India Company monopoly
• The Tea Act of 1773
• John Hancock and the Dutch tea trade
• Economic incentives behind political movements
• How monopolies create winners and losers
• Why history often remembers principles while overlooking economics
The question isn't whether the principles were real.
The question is:
What role did economic incentives play?
#BostonTeaParty #AmericanHistory #History #Economics #Politics #CriticalThinking #EastIndiaCompany #AmericanRevolution #FollowTheMoney
Medicines, Stimulants and the Substances They Sold You, Banned You From and Used Against You (MYT 012)
Watch, Share, Show Notes, Download Memes:
https://madeyathink.com/medicines-stimulants-and-the-substances-they-sold-you-banned-you-from-and-used-against-you-myt-012/
"Taxation without representation."
But what if there was another layer?
In 1773, the Tea Act granted the British East India Company special advantages in the colonial tea trade. Overnight, merchants who had legally traded competing tea found themselves on the wrong side of the law.
The tea didn't change.
Demand didn't change.
Only the legal status of the traders changed.
In this clip, we explore:
• The East India Company monopoly
• The Tea Act of 1773
• John Hancock and the Dutch tea trade
• Economic incentives behind political movements
• How monopolies create winners and losers
• Why history often remembers principles while overlooking economics
The question isn't whether the principles were real.
The question is:
What role did economic incentives play?
#BostonTeaParty #AmericanHistory #History #Economics #Politics #CriticalThinking #EastIndiaCompany #AmericanRevolution #FollowTheMoney
Medicines, Stimulants and the Substances They Sold You, Banned You From and Used Against You (MYT 012)
Watch, Share, Show Notes, Download Memes:
https://madeyathink.com/medicines-stimulants-and-the-substances-they-sold-you-banned-you-from-and-used-against-you-myt-012/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.